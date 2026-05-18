Nature is good for business – and we now have numbers to show it
By Paul Griffin, Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Management, University of California, Davis
Martien Lubberink, Associate Professor of Accounting and Capital, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A New Zealand-focused analysis finds businesses in areas with healthier ecosystems tend to generate higher sales and profits, revealing an overlooked green benefit.
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- Sunday, May 17, 2026