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Human Rights Observatory

GLOBAL: Executions surge to highest recorded figure in 44 years

By Amnesty International
Executions in 2025 soared to the highest figure recorded by Amnesty International since 1981, with 2,707 people executed across 17 countries, revealed the latest annual report from the human rights organization on the global use of the death penalty. The staggering rise recorded in the report Death Sentences and Executions 2025, was down to a […] The post GLOBAL: Executions surge to highest recorded figure in 44 years appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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