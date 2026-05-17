Australian teens impacted by the social media ban are getting less news: new research
By Michael Dezuanni, Professor, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Simon Chambers, Postdoctoral research fellow, Western Sydney University
Tanya Notley, Professor in Digital Media, Western Sydney University
With most teens unlikely to tune into nightly TV news or to read newspapers, a new study shows the social media ban is all but cutting them off from the news.
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- Sunday, May 17, 2026