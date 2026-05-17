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The government plans to tighten NDIS eligibility. Here’s what’s likely to change

By Georgia van Toorn, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy and Politics, UNSW Sydney
Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney
Amid the noise and spectacle of budget week, one significant policy change has slipped largely under the radar. Health Minister Mark Butler introduced changes that, if passed by parliament, will tighten access to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

The legislation also grants the minister new powers to cut participant funding and expand the use of automated decision-making.

The changes follow last month’s announcementThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
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