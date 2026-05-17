How looking through static can help people with a common degenerative disease see better
By Pratik Raul, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Canberra
Jeroen van Boxtel, Associate Professor, Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Canberra
Age-related macular degeneration is a common cause of blindness, but adding some static noise to a patient’s vision can counteract some of the disease’s effects.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 17, 2026