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Indonesia says its giant sea wall will stop flooding. Is this climate adaptation or a costly folly?

By Zane Goebel, Associate professor, Indonesian Studies, The University of Queensland
Sonia Roitman, Associate Professor in Development Planning, The University of Queensland
Udiana Dewi, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Indonesia has a long history of managing floods with canals and other infrastructure. But there are fears the massive project will worsen existing ecological damage.The Conversation


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