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Human Rights Observatory

Foreign-trained doctors sustain NZ’s health system – we weren’t always so welcoming

By Barbara Brookes, Professor Emerita of History, University of Otago
Prejudice and professional gate-keeping before and during WWII meant New Zealand denied itself an opportunity to save lives and boost its depleted health system.The Conversation


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