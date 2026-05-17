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Human Rights Observatory

Turning silence into stories: Cambodian activist amplifies LGBTQI+ youth voices

Cambodian activist Panha Theng, a 2025 UN Young Leader for the Sustainable Development Goals, says visibility and safe spaces remain critical for LGBTQI+ youth across Southeast Asia amid continuing stigma and discrimination.


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