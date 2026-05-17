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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

How nature-based solutions can help vulnerable and marginalized communities overcome climate injustice

By Biswash Chepang
Nature-based solutions led by Indigenous and local communities help address climate change impacts by restoring ecosystems, reducing disaster risks, strengthening livelihoods, supporting biodiversity, and advancing climate justice through sustainable local action.


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