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DRC is sending in the military to guard mines and critical minerals. Will it be enough?

By James Boafo, Lecturer in Sustainability and Fellow of Indo Pacific Research Centre, Murdoch University
Alex Owusu Amoakoh, Researcher, Liverpool John Moores University
Jacob Obodai, Lecturer in Human Geography, Liverpool John Moores University
Senyo Dotsey, Postdoctoral Researcher, Università di Torino
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is taking an unusual step to secure its critical minerals. It plans to create a new paramilitary unit to protect mining sites and transport routes, backed by funding and support from the United States (US) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the past, mining companies contracted private security companies to protect their assets and infrastructure. For instance, in 2020, Frontier Services Group Congo signed…The Conversation


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