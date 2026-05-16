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From beef ribs to a ‘heavenly’ walk: Xi-Trump summit symbolism underscored American power and Chinese tradition

By Xianda Huang, Ph.D. Student in Asian Languages and Cultures, University of California, Los Angeles
A cultural historian of modern China explains the meaning behind some of the venue choices during President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.The Conversation


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