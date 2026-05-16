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Human Rights Observatory

Across Latin America, May Day protests highlight workers’ struggles and solidarity

By Gabriela Mesones Rojo
From Venezuela to Chile, May Day protests across Latin America exposed economic hardship, labor precarity, gender inequality, and growing public frustration with governments failing to protect workers’ rights and dignity.


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