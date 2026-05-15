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Human Rights Observatory

America’s musical founding father: ‘Liberty songs’ by a self-taught singer and tanner helped fuel the Revolution

By David W. Stowe, Professor of Religious Studies, Michigan State University
William Billings has been largely forgotten, except among music historians. But he was the country’s first notable composer, penning protest songs against Great Britain.The Conversation


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