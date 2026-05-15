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Would a $1 rideshare fee affect wealthier or working-class Philadelphians more? 2 Chicago studies offer some perspective

By Parth Vaishnav, Assistant Professor of Sustainable Systems Climate + Energy, University of Michigan
Miki Tsuchiya, Ph.D. Candidate, School for Environment and Sustainability, University of Michigan
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has proposed a $1 fee on all Uber, Lyft and other rideshare trips in the city to help fund public schools.The Conversation


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