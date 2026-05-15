Sweet: the quest for a sugar alternative
By Graham Finlayson, Professor of Biological Psychology, University of Leeds
Catherine Gibbons, Associate Professor, School of Psychology, University of Leeds
Jason Halford, Professor of Biological Psychology and Health Behaviours, University of Leeds
It’s the ultimate win-win that food scientists have been seeking for over a century. But replacing the sweet stuff turns out to be much harder than anyone imagined.
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- Friday, May 15, 2026