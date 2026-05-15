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Floods and finance: why climate change will become a more pressing economic problem for UK households

By Narmin Nahidi, Assistant Professor in Finance, University of Exeter
New Orleans could be surrounded by sea water in a matter of decades according to new research. The study says the US city has reached a “point of no return”, and that rising temperatures and sea levels mean the process of relocating residents should start immediately.

For the city’s 360,000 residents, the financial effects of climate change will probably arrive before the water itself. Long before streets become permanently…The Conversation


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