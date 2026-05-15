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Australians wait 12 months for aged care – and the latest budget funding is unlikely to change that

By Sabrina Lenzen, Senior Research Fellow in Health Economics, The University of Queensland
Long wait lists are the latest symptom of the aged care crisis. But this issue seems to be anything but a political priority.The Conversation


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