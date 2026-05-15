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Human Rights Observatory

A historic court victory has upheld transgender rights in Australia. A legal academic explains why

By Bethany Butchers, Associate Lecturer in Law, University of Newcastle
The landmark case, known as Tickle v Giggle, has been going for years. Today the Federal Court found transgender woman Roxanne Tickle had been discriminated against.The Conversation


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