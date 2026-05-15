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Paula Rego’s Story Line – an exhibition that invites exploration of the ambiguous narratives the Portuguese artist drew

By Alexandra Lourenço Dias, Camões Lecturer in Lusophone Studies, King's College London
At first glance, these look like sketches – the kind artists make on the way to something more finished. But that expectation doesn’t quite hold. The drawings assert themselves: restless, unresolved, and often more direct than the paintings they eventually lead to. This is Story Line, the latest exhibition of Paula Rego at the Victoria Miro gallery in London.

Dame Paula Rego was born in Lisbon in 1935, grew up under the Estado Novo…The Conversation


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