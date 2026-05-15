How reindeer herds, nature and Sámi culture can thrive when forests are restored across northern Europe
By David Harnesk, Associate Professor, Sustainability Science, Lund University
Political debates about the future of forests in Sweden and the EU are reaching an impasse. Producing more wood comes at the expense of nature and the storage of carbon within trees and soils. Conserving and restoring more forests may limit commercial wood production.
But it is important for both economists and conservationists to recognise how these forests support reindeer (Rangifer tarandus tarandus). This species evolved in conjunction with the natural dynamics of boreal forest ecosystems in northern Fennoscandia – an area covering the Scandinavian peninsula, mainland Finland,…
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- Friday, May 15, 2026