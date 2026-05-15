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Human Rights Observatory

How menstruation is being weaponised in war

By Shireen Daft, Lecturer, Macquarie Law School, Macquarie University
The Tatmawdaw – the military government in Myanmar – has reportedly expanded a ban on menstrual products from being transported in the country across key routes, as part of the ongoing civil war in the country.

This targeting of sanitary pads appears to be an extension of the military’s so-called…The Conversation


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