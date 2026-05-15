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Human Rights Observatory

Theatre for young audiences should be seen as critical for children’s cultural agency

By Sarah Austin, Senior Lecturer in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
Young children are spending less and less time outdoors. Most Australian preschool children don’t play outside every day. This is despite research that suggests time spent in non-urban outdoor environments is linked to better physical and mental health, social competence, resilience and stronger learning outcomes.

Polyglot Theatre’s new work, Forest, is a direct response to these alarming statistics.…The Conversation


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