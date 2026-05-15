Hantavirus: A cruise ship, a deer mouse and the fictional line between human and animal health
By Prativa Baral, Deputy Director, Pandemic and Emergency Readiness Lab, McGill University
Joanne Liu, Director, Pandemic and Emergency Readiness Lab, McGill University
Veasna Duong, Senior Investigator, Pandemic and Emergency Readiness Lab, McGill University
The hantavirus outbreak that began on a cruise ship is a reminder of something we keep having to relearn: When humans push into ecosystems they don’t normally inhabit, they are exposed to viruses.
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- Thursday, May 14, 2026