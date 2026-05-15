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The power of Tim Winton’s The Shepherd’s Hut is gorgeously evoked in a new stage adaptation

By Leah Mercer, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts, Curtin University
The Shepherd’s Hut arrives on stage fully formed: a relentless, bristling realisation of Tim Winton’s 2018 novel of the same name, in an adroit adaptation by Tim McGarry.

Director Matt Edgerton’s self-contained, clear-eyed accomplishment makes the most of its literary roots while also piecing together a unique theatrical language, to underpin the work’s visual and emotional bona fides.

The Shepherd’s Hut focuses on the story of Jaxie Clackton (Ryan Hodson), a teenage boy on the run, facing the extreme heat, hunger, dehydration and isolation of the outback. Elevated by Hodson’s…The Conversation


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