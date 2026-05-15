Thailand and Cambodia are bickering over their borders again. Can diplomacy prevent a return to war?
By Clive Schofield, Professor, Australian National Centre for Ocean Resources and Security (ANCORS), University of Wollongong
I Made Andi Arsana, Lecturer and Researcher, Department of Geodetic Engineering, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Centre for Global Security, and Professor of International Relations, La Trobe University
Both countries claim overlapping parts of the Gulf of Thailand with potentially lucrative oil and gas reserves. There is a peaceful path to resolve the dispute.
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- Thursday, May 14, 2026