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How public voting has turned Eurovision from a song contest into a political platform

By Oscar Vorobjovas-Pinta, Senior Lecturer in Business Services, Edith Cowan University
70 years on, Eurovision voters are driven by identity, politics and national alliances – and the juries and public often don’t agree.The Conversation


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