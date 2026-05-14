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Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Drone attacks raise serious human rights concerns and threaten children

By Amnesty International
Responding to the latest figures from The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) on people killed and injured during security operations against armed gangs in Haiti, including drone attacks reportedly supported at times by a private military company, Ana Piquer, Americas Director at Amnesty International, said: “The use of armed drones in densely populated urban […] The post Haiti: Drone attacks raise serious human rights concerns and threaten children  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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