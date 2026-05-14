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Human Rights Observatory

Who are the main contenders to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister?

By Charles Lees, Executive Dean, City St George's, University of London
It has become a given in Westminster circles that Keir Starmer’s tenure as prime minister could be nearing its end. This is because, fairly or unfairly, the UK public have made up their minds – and they do not like him.

Labour MPs know this all too well, having seen the level of animosity on the doorstep during recent election campaigns in England, Wales and Scotland. They just didn’t immediately know what to do about it. But then Wes Streeting quit as health secretary, criticising Starmer in his


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