New DNA evidence shows dingoes are almost 90% pure – and fall into eight distinct groups
By Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader, Genomics and Bioinformatics, Australian Centre for Ancient DNA, Adelaide University
Nhi Chau Nguyen, Research Assistant, Bioinformatics, Adelaide University
Shyamsundar Ravishankar, PhD candidate in Genomics, Adelaide University
Ancient and modern dingo DNA reveals eight genetically distinct groups of dingoes – and the limited influence of domestic dog genes.
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- Thursday, May 14, 2026