Hantavirus: A cruise ship, a deer mouse, and the fictional line between human and animal health
By Prativa Baral, Deputy Director, Pandemic and Emergency Readiness Lab, McGill University
Joanne Liu, Professor, Pandemic & Emergency readiness lab (PERL), McGill University
Veasna Duong, Senior Investigator, Pandemic and Emergency Readiness Lab, McGill University
The hantavirus outbreak that began on a cruise ship is a reminder of something we keep having to relearn: When humans push into ecosystems they don’t normally inhabit, they are exposed to viruses.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 14, 2026