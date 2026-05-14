Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Depressed mice successfully treated with smart contact lenses that zap their brains – new study

By Barbara Pierscionek, Professor and Deputy Dean, Research and Innovation, Anglia Ruskin University
Scientists in South Korea have developed experimental contact lenses designed to send electrical signals through the retina and into brain regions linked to mood. In mice, the technology appeared to improve depression-like behaviour.

The idea sounds futuristic: a contact lens that could one day help treat depression by stimulating the brain through the eye. The work is still at a very early stage,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Julius Malema: South Africa’s performative revolutionary is facing his biggest battle
~ Informal workers in Lagos are left to cope with devastating floods alone: why things must change
~ In Sudan, a migrant community reveals a resistance to malaria: the genetic study helping shape medicine
~ New York Considers Measures to Rein in ICE
~ Angus Taylor promises to index income tax to inflation in big tax gamble
~ Grattan on Friday: Taylor’s bold budget reply is a mix of sound and dubious policy commitments
~ How the world can avoid millions going hungry when supply chains collapse
~ Westlife at 25: how the boyband emerged during Ireland’s economic boom
~ Pregnancy is a chance to reshape family eating habits before the baby arrives
~ How severe has the economic impact of the Iran war been for the Gulf states?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter