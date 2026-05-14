Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new voting system meant the Welsh election couldn’t have been further from a two-horse race – so why was it portrayed as one?

By Stephen Cushion, Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Keighley Perkins, Research Associate School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University; Swansea University
Maxwell Modell, Research Associate School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Even before votes were counted in this year’s Senedd (Welsh parliament) election, speculation among commentators was rife that one campaign narrative had firmly taken hold – that the contest had become a two-horse race between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.

Both parties promoted that framing during the campaign, urging voters to see the election as a straight choice between them. In the aftermath of the result – and Labour’s losses – attentionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Julius Malema: South Africa’s performative revolutionary is facing his biggest battle
~ Informal workers in Lagos are left to cope with devastating floods alone: why things must change
~ In Sudan, a migrant community reveals a resistance to malaria: the genetic study helping shape medicine
~ New York Considers Measures to Rein in ICE
~ Angus Taylor promises to index income tax to inflation in big tax gamble
~ Grattan on Friday: Taylor’s bold budget reply is a mix of sound and dubious policy commitments
~ How the world can avoid millions going hungry when supply chains collapse
~ Westlife at 25: how the boyband emerged during Ireland’s economic boom
~ Pregnancy is a chance to reshape family eating habits before the baby arrives
~ How severe has the economic impact of the Iran war been for the Gulf states?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter