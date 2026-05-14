A new voting system meant the Welsh election couldn’t have been further from a two-horse race – so why was it portrayed as one?
By Stephen Cushion, Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Keighley Perkins, Research Associate School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University; Swansea University
Maxwell Modell, Research Associate School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Even before votes were counted in this year’s Senedd (Welsh parliament) election, speculation among commentators was rife that one campaign narrative had firmly taken hold – that the contest had become a two-horse race between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.
Both parties promoted that framing during the campaign, urging voters to see the election as a straight choice between them. In the aftermath of the result – and Labour’s losses – attention…
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- Thursday, May 14, 2026