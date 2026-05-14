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Why Putin will have been watching the Trump-Xi summit nervously

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
The opening headlines from the summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing signal an openness on the Chinese side towards stabilising relations with the US. In his opening remarks, the Chinese president noted that China and the US “should be partners not rivals”. But he…The Conversation


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