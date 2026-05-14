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Human Rights Observatory

Heatwaves are now everyday disasters – governments need to do more to protect people

By Shiv Yucel, DPhil Candidate in Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
Heatwaves are a growing global threat to human health, wellbeing and livelihoods.

Across 12 major European cities during the summer of 2025, a ten-day period of extreme heat led to 2,300 deaths – 1,500 of them were attributed to climate change amplifying temperatures by 1-4°C. Heatwaves were responsible for nearly


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