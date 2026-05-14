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Why a new Plaid Cymru government in Cardiff may pose a fresh challenge for Westminster

By Anwen Elias, Reader in Politics, Aberystwyth University
Elin Royles, Reader at the Department of International Politics and Centre for Welsh Politics and Society, Aberystwyth University
After emerging as the largest party in the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) election, Plaid Cymru is now establishing itself as the next Welsh government. It’s the first administration not led by Welsh Labour since devolution began 27 years ago.

For UK Labour, Plaid’s breakthrough could become one of the most significant constitutional and political challenges of the coming years.

The clearest guide to Plaid’s immediate priorities is its “first…The Conversation


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