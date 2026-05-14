Trump-XI summit: in a high-stakes meeting the two leaders can’t afford to misread each other
By Nicholas John Wheeler, Professor of International Relations Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham; BASIC
Marcus Holmes, Professor of Government; Faculty Affiliate, Global Research Institute, William & Mary
The summit between Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and US president, Donald Trump, reportedly covered a lot of ground. The two leaders are said to have discussed trade, technology and the war in Iran, agreeing that Strait of Hormuz should be kept open. But the most potentially hazardous issue they covered was the future of Taiwan, which Xi said if handled poorly, could lead to conflict and “an extremely dangerous situation”.
The danger is not simply that Xi and Trump disagree over Taiwan’s…
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- Thursday, May 14, 2026