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The Humber region and its cities are a hub for carbon removal – here’s why

By Aliyu Ibrahim Nagidi, PhD Candidate, Energy and Environment Institute, University of Hull
Ben Kolosz, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) of Renewable Energy and Carbon Removal, University of Hull
Martin Taylor, Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, University of Hull
The Humber estuary in northern England is ideally suited to access abundant clean energy and massive carbon dioxide (CO₂) storage sites.

This region is home to the world’s largest offshore wind farm, which will generate enough electricity for up to 6 million homes when completed by 2027. Further from the coast in the southern North Sea, lies a giant vault on the seabed that can safely…The Conversation


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