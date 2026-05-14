Why a growing number of Trump supporters are experiencing voter’s remorse
By Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Adam Eichen, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, UMass Amherst
Jesse Rhodes, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Most Trump supporters remain in his camp, but some independents, young people and Black Americans who voted for the president in 2024 would not do so again in an election do-over.
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- Thursday, May 14, 2026