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Astrophysicists use ‘space archaeology’ to trace the history of a spiral galaxy

By Lisa Kewley, Director of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, Smithsonian Institution
Billions of years ago, a young spiral galaxy began to grow in a crowded part of the universe. It pulled in gas and small companion galaxies, slowly building up the bright central region and sweeping spiral arms we see today.

In a new study published in March 2026, my colleagues and I used this galaxy’s chemical fingerprints to reconstruct its life story in detail.

Astronomers want to know how spiral galaxies like our own Milky…The Conversation


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