Will future missions to the Moon be sustainable? It may depend on whom you ask
By Marco A. Janssen, Professor of Sustainability, Arizona State University
Afreen Siddiqi, Research Scientist in Aeronautics and Astronautics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Parvathy Prem, Planetary Scientist at the Applied Physics Laboratory, Johns Hopkins University
Landing on the Moon can disturb its environment – people are discussing how to balance those concerns with political and economic goals.
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- Thursday, May 14, 2026