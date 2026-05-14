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How much is a bat worth? Protecting these tiny insect-eaters isn’t just good for farms – their deaths cost taxpayers and the wider economy

By Dale Manning, Associate Professor in Public Policy and Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee
Anya Nakhmurina, Associate Professor of Accounting, Yale University
Eli Fenichel, Professor of Natural Resource Economics, Yale University
Most Americans tend to think about bats only around Halloween, but the U.S. economy benefits from these furry flying mammals every day.

Bats pollinate plants, including many important food crops, when they stop by flowers to drink nectar. Their guano is mined from caves for fertilizer. And they eat a lot of bugs – the…The Conversation


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