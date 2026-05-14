Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Sudan, a migrant community reveals a resistance to malaria: the genetic study helping shape medicine

By David Comas, Full Professor, Universitat Pompeu Fabra; Instituto de Biología Evolutiva (IBE - CSIC - UPF)
Laura Vilà Valls, Researcher, Universitat Pompeu Fabra; Instituto de Biología Evolutiva (IBE - CSIC - UPF)
Sudan lies at the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East. It has played a key role in human demographic movements, reflected in the diversity of its cultures and languages. Although much of the country is arid, the Nile River has long acted as a corridor for trade, facilitating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya’s war on traditional alcohol: a colonial hangover about what it means to be ‘civilised’
~ Julius Malema: South Africa’s performative revolutionary is facing his biggest battle
~ Informal workers in Lagos are left to cope with devastating floods alone: why things must change
~ New York Considers Measures to Rein in ICE
~ Angus Taylor promises to index income tax to inflation in big tax gamble
~ Grattan on Friday: Taylor’s bold budget reply is a mix of sound and dubious policy commitments
~ How the world can avoid millions going hungry when supply chains collapse
~ Westlife at 25: how the boyband emerged during Ireland’s economic boom
~ Pregnancy is a chance to reshape family eating habits before the baby arrives
~ How severe has the economic impact of the Iran war been for the Gulf states?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter