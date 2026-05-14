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Human Rights Observatory

New York Considers Measures to Rein in ICE

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Immigration activists are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the NY For All Act, which expands protection for immigrants living in New York reguardless of immigration status. New York City, March 22, 2026. © 2026 Steve Sanchez/Sipa via AP Photo New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a proposed budget deal that includes reforms aimed at blunting the abusive impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the state. The White House “border czar” Tom Homan has threatened to retaliate against such reforms, stating that ICE would “flood the…


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