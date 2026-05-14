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Human Rights Observatory

Angus Taylor promises to index income tax to inflation in big tax gamble

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has committed a Coalition government to phase in income tax indexation under a “tax back guarantee” that he says “will fully protect all taxpayers from inflation”.

In his budget reply on Thursday night, Taylor described the plan, which would cost $22.5 billion over the forward estimates, as “generational tax reform”.

“It’s fair, simple, and honest. It will back Australians to work hard, take risks, and invest in their future. It will force government to respect your money.

"Any government that wants to tax Australians more should…The Conversation


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