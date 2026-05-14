How the world can avoid millions going hungry when supply chains collapse
By Jasper Verschuur, Assistant Professor in Engineering Systems and Climate, Delft University of Technology
Paul Behrens, British Academy Global Professor, Future of Food, Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford
Millions more people will face hunger in the coming months if the conflict in the Middle East is not resolved soon, the UN has warned. The price of energy, which instantly affects the cost of producing and transporting food, has risen sharply due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The price of fertiliser, much of it made in the Gulf states and exported via the
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- Thursday, May 14, 2026