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Human Rights Observatory

Pregnancy is a chance to reshape family eating habits before the baby arrives

By Netalie Shloim, Lecturer in Counselling & Psychotherapy, School of Healthcare, University of Leeds
Chagit Peles, PhD Candidate, Population Health, Bar-Ilan University
Pregnancy is often regarded as a time to prepare the nursery, but it is also a useful moment to get the kitchen ready.

For many expectant parents, the months before a baby arrives are filled with practical jobs: buying clothes, assembling a cot, choosing a pram, packing a hospital bag. Yet one of the most important forms of preparation happens somewhere less photogenic: in the cupboards, the fridge and the daily routines of the home.

Research Peles and colleagues conducted


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