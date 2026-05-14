Sleep and diet may matter more than exercise for buffering the health toll of chronic stress
By Nick Turner, Professor and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
A. Wren Montgomery, Assistant Professor of Sustainability & General Management, Western University
Erica Carleton, Associate Professor of Leadership, Hill and Levene Schools of Business, University of Regina
Serra Al-Katib, MSc Student in Organization Studies, Levene School of Business, University of Regina, University of Regina
A 10-year study of nearly 3,000 Canadian workers finds that sleep quality and diet do more to protect health under chronic work stress than exercise.
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- Thursday, May 14, 2026