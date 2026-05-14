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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

How one Kenyan community is building a new future on reclaimed ground

By Sydney Leigh Smith
The Lekiji case illustrates a broader legal and social dynamic. Formal land rights establish a foundation, but the distribution of access and control determines how those rights reshape power within communities.


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