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Human Rights Observatory

US Foreign Aid Cuts Harm Human Rights Globally

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A USAID box amid materials left behind after widespread vandalism and looting following clashes at the World Food Programme warehouse in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, February 21, 2025. © 2025 Luis Tato/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The United States government’s abrupt cuts to nearly all US foreign aid in 2025 harmed the global human rights movement and countless people at risk, Human Rights Watch said in a 42-page paper issued today.“Every Autocrat’s Dream: A Global Snapshot of the Human Rights Harms of US Foreign Aid Cuts” examines the immediate…


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