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What is ‘cycle syncing’, and how might it affect menstruation?

By Emmalee Ford, Adjunct Lecturer, Sexual and Reproductive Health, University of Sydney
Menstruation is once again a hot topic on social media, thanks to a new health trend known as “cycle syncing”.

It involves aligning your diet and exercise habits to each phase of your menstrual cycle. For example, you may only do gentle exercises such as yoga or eat more fermented foods during the first phase of menstruation.

Social media influencers are spruiking cycle syncing as a more natural way for women to manage negative symptoms, such as period pain, and be more…The Conversation


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